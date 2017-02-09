Canadiens alumni coming to town

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Former stars of the Montreal Canadiens are coming to High Prairie on March 3.

Marigold Enterprises will welcome the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Tour, sponsored by Canadian Tire with a game at the Sports Palace at 8 p.m.

“The opportunity was presented to us,” says Brogan Severson, events co-ordinator for Marigold.

“Most of our individuals and a lot of local people are Canadiens’ or hockey fans, so we thought it was a good fit.”

During the fundraiser, the Canadiens will play a team of local players over 35 years of age, sponsored by CX Energy.

“We don’t know which Canadiens’ players will play in the game and if we do, we can’t announce the names before the game,” Severson says.

“It will be older players who used to play for the Canadiens.”

Fans can get an opportunity to get autographs only with a VIP ticket of $60 each for a reception before the game.

Tickets for general seating are $20 each, and available at Marigold.

Periodically, Marigold will sell tickets at Freson Bros.

“We are still looking for players for the local team, and we need 20,” Severson says.

“Players must sell 20 tickets to reserve a spot on the team.”

Marigold also appreciates sponsorships and items for the silent auction.

While organizers hope to sell out tickets in advance, some may be sold at the door the night of the game.

For more information or for tickets, phone Marigold at [780] 523-4588.

The game is also being held and dedicated in memory of long-time High Prairie Regals’ fan Byron Konelsky.