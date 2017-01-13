Cameron joins RCMP detachment as new sergeant

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP has welcomed George Cameron as the new sergeant, who is also serving as interim detachment commander.

He comes with 33 years of police experience and a passion for small rural communities.

“In smaller communities, we all need to work together to ensure a safe community,” says Cameron, who took charge Nov. 28 after he succeeded John Respet, who had served since Feb. 24.

“It’s a collaboration with community leaders, residents and the police.”

He urges officers to be present in the community, which helps build relationships with police and the citizens.

“We want to make people feel we are approachable,” says Cameron, who served the previous three years with Wood Buffalo RCMP in Fort McMurray, as supervisor of the community policing unit.

He encourages citizens to get active to aid police to fight crime by contacting police of suspicious activity, sharing ideas and concerns.

Cameron graduated in 1983 from the Atlantic Police Academy before working as a municipal police officer until 2001.

During those years, he was posted in Summerside, P.E.I. and and Hantsport, N.S.

Joining the RCMP in 2001, he was first stationed in Windsor, N.S. before he transferred to Alberta.

“It will be at least six months that I will serve as detachment commander,” Cameron says.

The position has been appointed to Thomas Cook, who is waiting to sell his house in Fort McMurray.

Drugs and alcohol and substance abuse remain the top priority for the High Prairie detachment, along with habitual and repeat offenders, and traffic and safe roads.

“In general terms, priorities don’t change much from year to year,” Cameron says.

For each priority, the detachment sets strategies to curb the concern areas.

Two programs for youth are being planned for later in 2017.

“Coming in the new school year, we want to get involved with students, working with schools, teachers, and school divisions,” Cameron says.

From kindergarten to Grade 12, he plans to start an anti-bullying program WITS – Walk away; Ignore; Talk it out; and Seek help.

Kids in the Know is also on the books for students from kindergarten to Grade 9. A Canadian safety education program, it shows students how to keep safe and out of crime.

Already settled into their new hometown, Cameron and his wife Heather are avid curlers and walkers. He also enjoys playing hockey.