Calliou, Grievson set new PRJH records

Liam Liam Bilyk won the Junior Boy’s High Jump with a best leap of 1.25 metres. The win helped him win the aggregate title in his age group.

A bright and sunny day greeted Prairie River Junior High School students at their annual track and field meet May 21. It was a stark contrast to the HPSD Divisional Track and Field Meet May 14, which greeted students with cold, wet weather. Two records were set this year. Tianna Calliou set a new mark in the Junior Girl’s Shot Put with a toss of 8.24 metres. The old record of 8.03 metres was held by Anna Milsap in 2017. R.J. Grieveson set a record in Intermediate Boy’s Javelin with a toss of 34.25 metres. Tyrone Badger-Shantz owned the old record of 31.20 metres in 2015.

PRJH Aggregate Winners

Category Athlete

Junior Girls Jessica Whalen

Junior Boys Liam Bilyk

Intermediate Girls Taryn Barnes-Roberts

Intermediate Boys R.J. Grieveson

Senior Girls Daneira Dominguez

Senior Boys Mondi Lascuna

Jr. Girl’s 100-Metres

Jessica Whalen Aslinn Drefs Natalie Stewart Shaelynn Auger

Jr. Girl’s 200-Metres

Natalie Pratt Jacey Kozak Ilona Drefs Romie Emter

Jr. Girl’s 400-Metres

Natalie Pratt Ilona Drefs Natalie Stewart

Jr. Girl’s 800-Metres

Jessica Whalen Natalie Pratt

Jr. Girl’s 1,500-Metres

Jessica Whalen Shaelynn Auger Natalie Pratt

Jr. Girl’s Long Jump

Jessica Whalen, 3.92 metres Sarah Gordon, 3.20 metres Natalie Stewart, 2.90 metres Sarah Calahasen, 2.70 metres

Jr. Girl’s High Jump

Shaelynn Auger, 2.50 metres Jessica Whalen, 2.00 metres Aislinn Drefs, 2.00 metres Sarah Gordon, 2.00 metres

Jr. Girl’s Triple Jump

Aislinn Drefs, 7.00 metres Sarah Gordon, 6.52 metres Natalie Stewart, 6.45 metres Sarah Calahasen, 6.28 metres

Jr. Girl’s Discus

Olivia Hopps, 14.74 metres Anna Nobert, 12.77 metres Layla Yellowknee, 12.64 metres Jacey Kozak, 11.25 metres

Jr. Girl’s Javelin

Sarah Calahasen, 10.85 metres Olivia Hopps, 10.42 metres Madison Sutherland, 10.40 metres Tianna Calliou, 9.63 metres

Jr. Girl’s Shot Put

Tianna Calliou, 8.24 metres Anna Nobert, 6.37 metres Olivia Hopps, 5.84 metres Madison Sutherland, 4.54 metres

Int. Girl’s 100-Metres

Sarah Breast Aniya Billings Faith Fortier Cassidy Reimer

Int. Girl’s 200-Metres

Sarah Breast Taryn Barnes-Roberts Faith Fortier Abby Arams

Int. Girl’s 400-Metres

Taryn Barnes-Roberts Taylor Cunningham

Int. Girl’s 800-Metres

Taryn Barnes-Roberts

Int. Girl’s 1,500-Metres

Taryn Barnes-Roberts Faith Fortier

Int. Girl’s Long Jump

Aniya Billings, 3.73 metres Faith Fortier, 3.44 metres Abby Arams, 2.81 metres Sherilynn Brule’, 2.66 metres

Int. Girl’s High Jump

Aniya Billings, 2.59 metres Jenna BigCharles, 2.00 metres Sarah Breast, 1.50 metres

Int. Girl’s Triple Jump

Passion Giroux, NA

Int. Girl’s Discus

Alannah Noskey, 12.84 metres Jericho Auger, 9.41 metres Elizabeth Romick, 8.37 metres

Int. Girl’s Javelin

Neveah Thunder-Giroux, 17.37 metres Eagle Anderson, 12.70 metres Alannah Noskey, 12.30 metres Sherilynn Brule’, 10.60 metres

Int. Girl’s Shot Put

Neveah Thunder-Giroux, 6.67 metres Alannah Noskey, 6.21 metres Faith Fortier, 5.89 metres Elizabeth Romick, 5.12 metres

Sr. Girl’s 100-Metres

Daneira Dominguez Keysha Turner Kadie Isadore Kaytlin Thompson

Sr. Girl’s 200-Metres

Daneira Dominguez Danni Goodswimmer

Sr. Girl’s 400-Metres

Keysha Turner

Sr. Girl’s 800-Metres

No entries.

Sr. Girl’s 1,500-Metres

No entries.

Sr. Girl’s Long Jump

Keysha Turner, 3.83 metres Daneira Dominguez, 3.65 metres Kadie Isadore, 3.55 metres Trae Shephard, 3.48 metres.

Sr. Girl’s High Jump

Alexandra Aldrich, 2.00 metres

Sr. Girl’s Triple Jump

Daneira Dominguez, 8.00 metres Abby Barton, 6.32 metres

Sr. Girl’s Discus

No entries.

Sr. Girl’s Javelin

Trae Shephard, 17.24 metres Alexandra Aldrich, 15.45 metres Kaytlin Thompson, 13.93 metres Kadie Isadore, 12.30 metres

Sr. Girl’s Shot Put

Trae Shephard, 7.49 metres Abby Barton, 5.62 metres Kaytlin Thompson, 5.44 metres Ayla Giroux, 5.16 metres

Jr. Boy’s 100-Metres

Diesel Willier Mathew Neil Joshua Strebchuk Joseph Gill

Jr. Boy’s 200-Metres

Joshua Strebchuk Liam Bilyk Josiah Willier

Jr. Boy’s 400-Metres

Liam Bilyk

Jr. Boy’s 200-Metres

No entries.

Jr. Boy’s 1,500-Metres

No entries.

Jr. Boy’s Long Jump

Daman Barber, 3.80 metres Mathew Neil, 3.10 metres Diesel Willier, 2.97 metres Gage McLeod, 2.82 metres

Jr. Boy’s High Jump

Liam Bilyk, 1.25 metres Daman Barber, 1.22 metres Diesel Willier, 1.22 metres Leroy Sawan, 1.15 metres

Jr. Boy’s Triple Jump

Liam Bilyk, 6.50 metres Mathew Willier, 5.50 metres Teegan Samms, 5.27 metres

Jr. Boy’s Discus

Nolan Jong, 18.87 metres Brandon Willier, 18.26 metres Connor Norgaasrd, 16.96 metres Kesic Gladue, 16.02 metres

Jr. Boy’s Javelin

Nolan Jong, 21.47 metres Zylo Badger, 17.83 metres Josiah Willier, 16.55 metres Owen Pratt, 16.07 metres

Jr. Boy’s Shot Put

Zylo Badger, 8.35 metres Nolan Jong, 6.69 metres Brandon Willier, 6.66 metres Jess Ward, 6.65 metres

Int. Boy’s 100-Metres

R.J. Grieveson Keiran Supernault Jacob Mearon Tyreese Supernault

Int. Boy’s 200-Metres

R.J. Grieveson Jesh Gilroy Sam Whalen Waylon Lauck

Int. Boy’s 400-Metres

Jesh Gilroy

Int. Boy’s 800-Metres

Jesh Gilroy

Int. Boy’s 1,500-Metres

No entries.

Int. Boy’s Long Jump

R.J. Grieveson, 4.52 metres Evan Laboucan, 3.40 metres Lonnie Cunningham, 3.29 metres Leon Palisoc, 3.25 metres

Int. Boy’s High Jump

R.J. Grieveson, 1.55 metres Sam Whalen, 1.50 metres Evan Laboucan, 1.37 metres Zachary Grace, 1.26 metres

Int. Boy’s Triple Jump

Leon Palisoc, 7.57 metres Jesh Gilroy, 5.23 metres

Int. Boy’s Discus

Connor McNabb, 22.09 metres Leon Palisoc, 20.66 metres Luke Isaac, 18.79 metres Kevin Bruneau, 17.34 metres

Int. Boy’s Javelin

R.J. Grieveson, 34.25 metres Sam Whalen, 23.70 metres Keiran Supernault, 22.35 metres Kevin Bruneau, 18.12 metres

Int. Boy’s Shot Put

Kevin Bruneau, 10.19 metres Luke Isaac, 8.00 metres Michael Zallum, 6.40 metres Noah Brewer, 5.92 metres

Sr. Boy’s 100-Metres

Mondi Lascuna Shaun Strebchuk Ryan Martin Ethan Hausler

Sr. Boy’s 200-Metres

Mondi Lascuna Shaun Strebchuk Trent Douglas Keith Cramer

Sr. Boy’s 400-Metres

Shaun Strebchuk

Sr. Boy’s 800-Metres

No entries.

Sr. Boy’s 1,500-Metres

Keith Cramer

Sr. Boy’s Long Jump

Mondi Lascuna, 4.76 metres Ryan Martin, 4.25 metres Ryder Rich, 4.09 metres Ethan Hausler, 3.75 metres

Sr. Boy’s High Jump

Mondi Lascuna, 1.45 metres Ryan Martin, 1.45 metres Aaron Mindel, 1.29 metres Logan Anderson, 1.29 metres

Sr. Boy’s Triple Jump

Ryan Martin, 8.15 metres

Sr. Boy’s Discus

Tyler Mindel, 24.86 metres Aaron Mindel, 22.76 metres Tyrell Supernault, 20.71 metres Dylan Amos, 19.45 metres

Sr. Boy’s Javelin

Sazhon Swampy, 30.09 metres Tyler Mindel, 28.60 metres Shaden Calliou, 26.80 metres Aaron Mindel, 21.30 metres

Sr. Boy’s Shot Put

Tyler Mindel, 9.90 metres Tyrell Supernault, 8.40 metres Shaden Calliou, 8.15 metres Paydin Young, 8.03 metres

Results courtesy of PRJH. Ties in high jump broken by successful countback leaps.