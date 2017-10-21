Calling all heroes to join The Amazing Race Canada

Spotlight staff

After five AMAZING seasons, on October 12, 2017 host Jon Montgomery announced that the adventure will continue as CTV has renewed THE AMAZING RACE CANADA for a heroic sixth season.

And in a new twist, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is seeking courageous Canadians – teachers, first responders, parents, community leaders, mentors, athletes, and other everyday heroes with a story to tell – to join the Race for Season 6 and be a part of an adventure that could change their lives forever.

The most-watched Canadian series of the year, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is slated to return next summer to CTV when host Jon Montgomery welcomes a new cast of racers to the starting line and takes viewers on their favourite summertime adventure.

CTV also confirmed that casting for the upcoming sixth season of the competition series is now open.

Aspiring racers are invited to pair up with someone they know and trust – a friend, sibling, parent, partner, or someone with a close relationship – and submit an audition for the opportunity to share their story with the rest of Canada.

While THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is especially seeking everyday heroes to join the Race for Season 6, casting is open to every Canadian looking to challenge themselves and find the hero within.

New this season, fans and viewers can tell THE AMAZING RACE CANADA about the incredible everyday heroes who they would like to see conquer the Race, in addition to submitting their own application.

Viewers looking to shine a spotlight on the valiant Canadians in their lives should visit the casting website to submit a nomination, telling the story of what makes their submission a hero in their life or community (no video required).

The deadline for applications and nominations is Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

For all casting details and updates, including instructions on how to submit an audition video or propose someone for Season 6, viewers can visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada, the CTV Facebook page, and follow @AmazingRaceCDA.