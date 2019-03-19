Call for help a waste of time

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A recent emergency call northwest of Atikameg has the High Prairie fire chief burning.



Ken Melnyk reported at High Prairie town council’s meeting March 12 that his department responded to a call Feb. 25 at the junction of Highway 750 and Highway 88.



“Trip was a total waste of time and money,” wrote Menlyk.



He added the patient was already loaded into the ambulance upon arrival, which saw seven firefighters respond.



Melnyk also wrote they received a second call calling them off the scene but since they were only about 3 kms from the accident site they decided to complete the call.



Councillors were concerned about the wasted resources. Councillor Arlen Quartly asked why they were responding to a call in Northern Sunrise County.



“Red Earth would have been closer,” replied Melnyk.



However, he explained he received a call for backup from Big Lakes County, so they responded.



Gift Lake Fire Department also responded.



Melnyk added the accident was “serious” with the victim suffering a severed leg in a snowmobile accident.