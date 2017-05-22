Calahesin honoured by centre

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre honoured several volunteers during an appreciation dinner at the centre April 20.

Keith Calahesin was named Volunteer of the Year, selected by the board, for his dedication.

Volunteers were recognized during the dinner to celebrate National Volunteer-Appreciation Week, April 23-29.

“Each and every one of you is valuable to the success of our society,” says Vicky Barsalou, who chairs the board.

“As a volunteer, you make a difference.”

Volunteers have helped provide services in the region.

“Without your support, we would be unable to continue to rebuild and grow our centre while creating and offering more programs to the entire community,” Barsalou says.

“Our centre has grown and opened up to let the sunshine in, with the help of volunteers and funders who helped support our initiatives.”