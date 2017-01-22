Calahesin, Anderson too much for visiting Knights

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Gift Lake’s dynamic duo was too much for the visiting Kinuso Knights Jan. 11 as the Hurricanes won 75-47.

Colten Calahesin scored 28 points while the league’s leading scorer, Kye Anderson, added 28 in the win. Jerrick Anderson added five points and Eric Anderson four.

Damien McLaughlin replied with 18 to lead the winless Knights, while Isaiah New added 13. Other scorers were Aspen Burger with nine points and Ethan Wedmid with seven.

The second and fourth quarters proved to be the difference as Gift Lake outscored Kinuso 21-6 and 20-5 respectively.