Cadets showcase skills at Zone Drills & Sports event



Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron 539 hosted the Grande Prairie Zone Sports and Drill Competition on April 28.



“We had a total of five units, four Air Cadet Squadrons and one Army Corps totalling about 90 cadets and staff,” Capt. Dan Gillmor says.



Just three Cadet squadrons participated in the 15-minute drill portion at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, including nine Cadets from High Prairie, 10 from Whitecourt and 12 from Grande Prairie.



“High Prairie is a central location and they were willing to host the event,” Grande Prairie Zone Training Officer Lt. Earl Phillips says.



“Hopefully, in future years, we’ll have more teams participate.”



Cadets were assessed in the march on inspection, march past, compulsory drill, advance in review order, and the march off.



No awards were presented for the drills or sports.



The High Prairie Squadron finished third in drills.



“We are in a building year with our drill team,” Gillmor says.



“I could not be prouder of our cadets. They came together and did their very best; they left their strongest performance of the year on the parade square.”



Drill teams were judged on a merit system and scores were averaged.



Points are deducted from final score: 10 points each for goose or high-stepping of feet or heels and use of cue cards as aides; five points each for improper dress, omission of a compulsory movement, incorrect marching cadence and unprofessional conduct, and two points per minute for late when called to compete.



“The purpose of the event is to bring cadets together to showcase their drill proficiency and to engage in inter-squadron sports, Gillmor says.



“The focus of the event is to build camaraderie, have fun and make friends and memories.”



Following the drill event, groups from Peace River and High Level joined for an afternoon of mixed junior and senior volleyball and basketball.



While the drill teams are specific to each squadron or corps, the sports teams were in many cases composite teams.



Teams were made of players from each group for games at St. Andrew’s School, Prairie River Junior High and E.W. Pratt High School.



Saturday activities ended with a supper and dance at the Royal Canadian Legion hall.



Gillmor extends a big thanks to staff at 539, the parents committee, judges, High Prairie RCMP, High Prairie School Division for bussing, High Prairie Legion, local businesses and volunteers and other supporters.