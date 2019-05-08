“C” Section wins bowling rolloff title

“C” Section won their 13th straight Thursday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League title with 442 points. Left-right, are Lloyd Cunningham, Carl Willier, Stan Anderson, Carla Auger, Chrystal Trindle, and Hazel Laboucan [sub]. The Golden Girls placed second with 261 1/2 points and the Grouard Holy Bowlers third with 261 points.
“C” Section won the Enilda Mud Bowl rolloff title in 2018-19 and were awarded for their efforts at the annual awards banquet April 27. League champs were awarded cash prizes while female and male bowlers who rolled the high single, triple and averages were recognized. The overall high single for women and men were also recognized with Bowler-of-the-Year awards.
In the left photo, bowlers with high seasonal scores in the Tuesday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League are shown above. Left-right are Carl Willier and Rocky Gray. Gray rolled the men’s high single, 301. Willier rolled the men’s high triple, 744, and high average, 195. Rose Cooper, absent, swept the women’s scores with high single, 260, triple, 555, and average, 151. Bowlers with high seasonal scores in the Thursday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League are shown above. Left-right are Carl Willier, Carla Auger and Lloyd Cunningham. Auger swept the women’s scores with high single, 288, triple, 722, and average, 205. Willier rolled the men’s high single, 324, and triple, 734. Cunningham rolled the men’s high average, 202. The No Names won the B Event Roll title with a pinfall of 5,978. Placing second was Mixed Rez with 5,769 while the Alley Cats were third with a pinfall of 5,738. Left-right are Virgil Auger, Leonell Hamelin, Yvonne Hamelin and Jesse Lamouche. Missing is David Belcourt. Bowlers with high seasonal scores in the Monday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League are shown above. Left-right are Carl Willier, Chrystal Trindle, Hazel Laboucan and Lloyd Cunningham. Trindle rolled the women’s high single, 248, and triple, 625; Laboucan rolled the women’s high average, 170; Willier rolled the men’s high single, 336, and triple, 730; Cunningham rolled the men’s high average, 204. “C” Section won the A Event Roll title with a pinfall of 6,070. Placing second was Fire Balls with 5,968 while the Gray Eagles were third with a pinfall of 5,818. Left-right are Lloyd Cunningham, Carl Willier, Chrystal Trindle, Stan Anderson and Carla Auger. In the left photo, the Gray Eagles won the Tuesday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League with 361 points. In front are Terry Martin, left, and Rob Porter. In the back row, left-right, are Rocky Gray, Dona Gray and Chris Badger. The Bi-Polar Rollers placed second with 224 points and the J-Birds third with 219 points. The Fireballs won the Monday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League with 366 1/2 points. Left-right are Lloyd Cunningham, Doug Auger, Hazel Laboucan, Chrystal Trindle and Carl Willier. The Ballbarians placed second with 263 1/2 points and the Chug-a-Lugs third with 256 points.