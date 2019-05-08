“C” Section wins bowling rolloff title

“C” Section won their 13th straight Thursday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League title with 442 points. Left-right, are Lloyd Cunningham, Carl Willier, Stan Anderson, Carla Auger, Chrystal Trindle, and Hazel Laboucan [sub]. The Golden Girls placed second with 261 1/2 points and the Grouard Holy Bowlers third with 261 points.

“C” Section won the Enilda Mud Bowl rolloff title in 2018-19 and were awarded for their efforts at the annual awards banquet April 27. League champs were awarded cash prizes while female and male bowlers who rolled the high single, triple and averages were recognized. The overall high single for women and men were also recognized with Bowler-of-the-Year awards.