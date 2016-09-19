Busy year planned for HPE students

HPE Staff

Welcome back to a new year at High Prairie Elementary School! We have lots of exciting things happening this year: presentations, field trips, clubs, Movie Night, month end assemblies, parent council, book fairs, Science In Motion and much, much more.

Each week students from HPE, will be writing a news report for the South Peace News. Please make sure to check out what is happening at our wonderful school!

We have two new teachers with us. Matt Steenson in Grade 1 and Chris Langlois in Grade 2. In our next two news reports we will have a little interview with them, helping you get to know them a little more.

Teacher, Melissa Isaac has moved positions. She is teaching Grade 6 Science and Math, Grades 1, 2, 4, 6 Phys. Ed. and she is our new Breakfast for Learning coordinator. If you would like to help with Breakfast for Learning, or want to know more about it, please call the school office at [780] 523-4531.

We have a Running Club again this year run by teacher, Charlene Porisky. It started last week and eight students are running every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. with Porisky. The club will run until the end of this month.

Each year the teachers from HPE host an Open House. Parents and family members of students who attend HPE are invited to come to the school on Wednesday, Sept. 21 between 6-7 p.m. They will be able to meet their children’s teachers, see where their child hangs out for seven hours each day. This gives parents a chance to see what their child has been doing so far this year.

Parents, remember that your child has more than one teacher. Try to visit each teacher who will work with your child this year. Stop in the Music room, the French room, the Drama room and even the computer lab. See all the places your child spends their time. You have one hour to get to all these places, your child will know just where to go!

The Grade 6 students are at it again this year! They are holding a Silent Auction during the Open House this month. So on Wednesday, Sept. 21, between 6-7 p.m. remember to visit the tables that will be set up by the gym. There are always many very interesting items to bid on. This will be the first fundraiser towards this year’s Grade 6 trip.

Teacher, Lori Denty will be helping organize our Terry Fox Walk. This year students from HPE will be joining students from Prairie River Junior High and E.W. Pratt High School for our annual walk. This event will take place on Sept. 29.

Almost every month there will be one Personal Development day for our staff. Parents please don’t forget that Friday, Sept. 23 is the first PD day for the staff at HPE. They will be at school that day learning new wonderful ideas that will benefit your child. That means, that it is a day off for your children. Enjoy your long week-end.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!