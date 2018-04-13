Businesses urged to prevent crime

RCMP S/Sgt. tells chamber a proactive approach is best

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local businesses are being urged by police to be proactive to prevent crime.



High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright discussed concerns during the monthly meeting of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce on April 4.



“If you have any crime committed against your business, report it to the police immediately, today,” says Wright.



“We are here to help you, we take all calls seriously and record the information.”



He says immediate reports will help the victim and business provide more accurate and better information to help police investigate and lead to a higher rate to apprehend a suspect.



Fraud is one of the top concerns of local police.



“Fraud is getting more prevalent and sophisticated,” Wright says.



“It’s getting harder and harder to detect fraud.”



Police advise businesses and people to closely examine what’s being offered.



“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” says Sgt. George Cameron.



Take the time to review everything about the offer, police say.



“Scrutinize everything you hear and read,” Wright says.



“If and when you see red flags, phone police before you give out any personal and banking information to the person.”



Police also shared concern about shoplifters.



“Don’t be lenient with them, have adequate staff on, and post signs at the front door,” Wright says.



Layout of the business can also deter shoplifters.



“Don’t make it easy for them,” Cameron says.



Thefts by employees can also be a problem, they add. Wright suggests a business with such a concern or problem invite a peace officer to a staff meeting to discuss the issue.

>Crime and safety checklist for businesses

* Make sure all entrances to the business are under constant visual surveillance.

* Install an alarm system.

* Keep a complete and up-to-date inventory of your merchandise and store equipment and keep a copy away from the business.

* Keep trees near the building well-trimmed.

* Loading areas should be kept clean and free of large objects that could hide people.

* Phone 911 immediately.

* If the business has been robbed during closed hours, do not enter the premises since the burglar might be inside.

* Do not open the business or allow anyone inside until the police arrive, as evidence may be unintentionally destroyed.

Robbery

If someone threatens you with a weapon and demands money, give it to them. Never refuse a robber.

* Try not to have employees work alone.

* Vary the time you make bank deposits.

* Keep minimal cash on the premises.

* Have the cash register positioned so that it is visible to passers by.

* Talk to other store owners in the area and keep and eye on each other.

Reporting incidents involving vehicles

* Colour.

* Make and model.

* Year.

* Style [SUV, car, truck, hatchback].

* Licence plate number.

* Anything else such as dents, stickers, tinted windows, spoilers.

* Number of occupants.

* Direction of travel.

If you are being robbed

* Comply with the robber’s demands.

* Activate the silent alarm, if possible.

* Try to get a good look at the suspect, so you can give a clear description to police.

* Write down everything you can remember about the incident and a description of the robber.

* Try to get a description of the vehicle, licence plate number and the direction of travel if a vehicle is used.

* Try not to touch anything on the premises until police arrive.

Reporting incidents involving people

Description of the individual(s) involved, which includes:

* Ethnicity.

* Height.

* Weight.

* Age.

* Hair colour.

* Clothing.

* Marks, scars, tattoos, piercings.

* Type of weapons.

* Detect alcohol or drugs.

* Did they leave on foot or vehicle?

* Direction of travel.