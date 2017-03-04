Business support network plants seed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Regional Business Support Network planted seed under Community Futures of Lesser Slave Lake Region with its initial session Feb. 23 at Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses.

“People were engaged and it shows promise for the future for businesses and the region,” says BSN co-ordinator Josh Friesen of Community Futures.

About 15 people attended the session designed for people to share ideas and improve business and the community.

“Connecting with each other is what businesses like about the BSN,” says Christopher Robblee, executive director of Community Futures.

Special speakers will be considered for monthly sessions that run from 60-90 minutes with a space and lunch sponsored by businesses, he says.

Open to everyone, the network serves as a new resource to help improve business and their community.

Robblee notes the BSN serves a different role from a chamber of commerce.

Started in Slave Lake one year ago, the BSN sessions average 28 people.

“I expect High Prairie to get up there,” Robblee says. “It’s from these sessions that ideas come up.”

For the next session March 23, the steering committee plans to focus on the opening of the new High Prairie Health Complex and how it affects local business.

Friesen says he hopes the session will include a tour, although that has yet to be confirmed.

April 1 is the date scheduled for moving into the new facilities that will take several weeks.

Another suggested topic is finding and keeping low- and minimum-wage employees with minimum-wage increases and seasonal positions.

Ideas for speakers and topics are invited by the steering committee, which includes Century 21 Sunnyside Realty, Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses, Kitchen Chaos, Northern Lakes College, POPS Home Hardware, Peavine Inn and Suites, and Rural Fashion Girl, which also sponsors the free lunch session.

The purpose of BSN sessions is to identify and address local common workplace challenges and current labour market trends with opportunity to share information, exchange ideas and build partnerships.

Sessions are scheduled for the fourth Thursday of each month at noon.

Next sessions are set for March 23, April 27, May 25 and June 22 at different locations to be determined.

For more information, contact Friesen by phone at (1-780) 849-3232 or email to bsn@cflsl.ca.