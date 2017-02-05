Business support network brings positive change

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local businesses have a new resource to help improve business and their community.

High Prairie Regional Business Support Network will be launched under Community Futures of Lesser Slave Lake region with its initial session Feb. 23 at Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses at noon.

“It is an open forum for businesses to openly discuss various business issues,” says co-ordinator Josh Friesen of Community Futures.

“We are trying to make positive change in the community.”

Benefits of social media for business will be discussed at the first session and he hopes to have a professional consultant as a guest speaker.

Special speakers will be considered for monthly sessions that run from 60-90 minutes with a space and lunch sponsored by businesses, he says.

“We had our first session with the Slave Lake support network last March and attendance ranges from 18-40,” Friesen says.

“The main idea is to create a sense of community with the businesses.”

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce endorses the local support network.

“It has been successful in Slave Lake and I hope it will be just as successful here in High Prairie and be a benefit to businesses in the region,” president Tracy Sherkawi says.

The business support network does not duplicate the services of a chamber of commerce, nor does it serve as a lobby group, nor provide memberships, Friesen says.

A BSN is a great tool to help business communities grow together, states information from Community Futures.

It helps businesses realize solutions to their challenges and an effective way for businesses to help each other.

The meeting follows code of conduct to keep the discussion positive, Friesen says.

For more information, contact Friesen by phone at (1-780) 849-3232 or email to bsn@cflsl.ca.