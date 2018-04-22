Business plans expansion, hearing set

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A public hearing to present a proposed expansion of X-Cel Energy Services has been set by Big Lakes County for May 9.



At its regular meeting April 11, council gave first reading to land-use bylaw 04-2018 to redistrict 7.14 acres on Township Road 745 just west of Range Road 163 to rural industrial from agricultural



An application from Aaron Herben requests the district be changed to allow for construction of a 40-foot-by-80 shop, says a report from Pay Olansky, director of planning and development.



“Under the new land-use bylaw, general industrial use is neither a permitted or discretionary use within the agriculture district,” Olansky states.



The rural industrial district allows for general industrial as a discretionary use.



As such, it is necessary to redistrict to rural industrial district in order to consider the application for a development permit, Olansky says.