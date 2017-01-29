Bus service ready to roll

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A pilot project to provide transportation for seniors to attend medical appointments in Grande Prairie is set to hit the road in the coming weeks.

“Tentative start date is mid-February,” says Louise Myre, manager of Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services, which is spearheading the 12–month project.

Organizers continue to finalize the schedule and fees for the service, which will use the High Prairie Golden Age Club bus.

“Seniors’ groups and community organizations in our hamlets and rural communities are very supportive of this project,” Myre says.

Currently, no public transportation is available between High Prairie and Grande Prairie, she noted.

With a budget of $49,000, the project is being supported by Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie.

Local seniors, medically-at-risk individuals and those with no driver’s licence or no vehicle, face inconsistent and/or no options when they require transportation for medical appointments, the necessities of life or social engagements, Myre says.

Since Greyhound ceased operations in the area, transportation between High Prairie and Grande Prairie, where most of the specialist’s appointments from this area are scheduled, has been non-existent, she says.

“We often get calls from individuals or other community organizations inquiring as to where patients can call to get rides to their appointments,” Myre says.

Medical trips to Grande Prairie and Peace River can become a burden sometimes with a long day and an overnight stay.

“That is costly and stressful for individuals who are already frail, and even more costly if they need to be accompanied by a caretaker,” Myre says.

Health authorities, at times, use ambulances, which is extremely high cost and those funds could be put to many trips for more individuals if coordinated more efficiently.

Myre says the project faces various barriers and challenges, such as co-ordinating with community agencies, co-ordinating drivers and passengers, and promoting the service to reach as many users as possible.