Bus drivers ‘steered’ in right direction



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three local bus drivers were tops in the third annual Zone 5 [Northwest] School Bus Roadeo in High Prairie on May 26, hosted by the High Prairie School Division.



HPSD driver Kirsten Burger of Kinuso won the title.



Kevin Auger of the Northland School Division finished second while HPSD driver Candace Barber of High Prairie placed third for the second successive year. She was tied with Donna Duke of the Peace Wapiti School Division.



All four qualify to compete in the provincial finals roadeo June 9 in Medicine Hat.



“It sharpens your skills,” says Auger, a driver of nine years, who also celebrated his birthday that day.



A total of 17 drivers competed from four school divisions, which also included Peace Wapiti School Division in Grande Prairie, says Harry Davis, HPSD director of transportation and event co-ordinator.



“It’s a fun event and you can see that.”



Drivers were required to perform 12 events to test their bus driving skills such as parallel parking, reversing, curb stops and pre-trip inspections, along with a written exam of 50 questions with multiple choice.

Bus Roadeo winners

2018

Driver…………………….Division

1. Kirsten Burger……….High Prairie School Division

2. Kevin Auger………….Northland School Division

3. Candace Barber……..High Prairie School Division

3. Donna Duke…………Peace Wapiti School Division.

2017

Driver…………………….Division

1. Melody Tollefsrud…….Peace Wapiti

2. Carmen Pelletier……..High Prairie School Division

3. Candace Barber……..High Prairie School Division

2016

Driver…………………….Division

1. Jamie Bilyk…………..High Prairie School Division

2. Carmen Pelletier…….High Prairie School Division

3. Larry Auger…………High Prairie School Division

4. Mary Reade………….High Prairie School Division

5. Candace Barber……..High Prairie School Division