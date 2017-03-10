Burning permits required

Alberta wildfire season began March 1

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Wildfire season began March 1 and citizens are reminded to be safe with their fires in the outdoors.

Fire permits are required for any type of burning in the Forest Protection Area, except campfires.

“Please do your part to prevent wildfires this season,” says Leah Lovequist, wildfire information officer, Slave Lake Forest Area, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.

“Last year in Alberta, more than 60 per cent of wildfires were human caused.”

Fire permits are free and available locally in High Prairie at the Agriculture and Forestry office in the Provincial Building.

For more information, phone [780] 523-6619.

Property owners are also advised to be cautious with winter burning.

“If you have conducted any burning this winter, be sure to go back and check your winter burns to make sure they are extinguished,” Lovequist says.

“A fire left smouldering can burn under the snow all winter long and re-emerge as a wildfire in the spring when conditions are dry.”

Fire permits help authorities track what is burning on the landscape.

“If you are burning without a permit, your fire is considered a wildfire,” Lovequist says.

Phone the High Prairie office at [780] 523-6619 for more information.

In Alberta, firefighters are also ready to protect citizens and communities from wildfires, says a Government of Alberta news release.

“Protecting Albertans from the threat of wildfire is one of our highest priorities,” says Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier.

“The wildfire that burned into Fort McMurray last year serves as a reminder of how important it is for us to be ready to respond to wildfires at a moment’s notice.”

The new Forest and Prairie Protection Act increases penalties and/or fines for abandoning campfires or burning during fire bans and improves the government’s ability to restrict higher-risk activities, such as fireworks and incendiary targets during hazardous fire conditions.

Report a wildfire by calling Phone 310-FIRE [3473].