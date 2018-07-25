Burger bonanza!



The Burgers for Cancer barbecue July 18 has raised $6,200 for three worthy causes. The family of Josh Halverson held the barbecue in the lot south of O’s Treats to raise money as a way of saying thank you and to help others in need. This year, the family sold about 460 hamburgers with pop/water plus baked goods. “Absolutely everything was donated this year so that was awesome,” says father Adrian Wong. The money raised was similar to last year’s barbecue, the first held by the Halverson family. The money from this year’s Burgers for Cancer is being split again between The Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and two local families who are currently battling cancer: Tammy Shewchuk and Cassidy Davies-Hunt. Josh Halverson, 14, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, the same cancer that struck Terry Fox, on July 18, 2016. He received extensive treatment at the Stollery.