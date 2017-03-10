Burgar elected to lead Sports Complex Society

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Jeff Burgar is the new president of the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

Burgar was the only person who allowed his name to stand during elections at the annual general meeting March 1 at the Provincial Building.

Cody Herr was elected vice-president, Deanna Blaikie secretary on an interim basis, and Gayla Arams as treasurer. Directors include Linda Cox, Terri Forseille, Brian Gilroy, Ray Prevost and Barry Sharkawi.

Discussion at the meeting centred around the society’s future and its next project. However, before that occurs, the society will have to take the necessary steps for reinstatement with the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission.

“[The society] will not be able to utilize casino funds,” said former president Dave Crooks.

The 13 people attending the meeting heard the society has had its status revoked because it did not complete the proper paperwork with the ALGC. As a result, Blaikie promised to stay on as secretary until the process was completed.

Discussion also revolved around trying for re-instatement, forming a new organization, or both. People attending the meeting heard there is also a 2-3-year wait for a casino, if approved. Society status would allow the society to pursue other ventures such as raffles.

Two projects the society may take on were discussed: horseshoe pits and a splash park. Tentatively, both would be located at Jaycee Park as part of a park revitalization project.

A third matter discussed was whether the society could be the lead organization in distributing sports equipment with Sports Central; however, the society would have to become a member in good standing before it could occur.

Prevost, who competes in horseshoes, says 10 professional pits could be built in town, which would enable the community to host future provincial and national championships.

Burgar, Sharkawi and Cox said they attended the meeting to hear about the proposed splash park.

“I’d like to see a water park,” said Sharkawi. “There are ways to do fundraising. Go after the county, town, Metis settlements and reserves.”

“It would be a nice addition to our community,” said Arams.

The society has about $3,400 in its bank account.

The next meeting of the society will be held May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Provincial Building or Amiro’s Steak House.