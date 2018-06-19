Bullying at park persists

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Improper behaviour and bullying continues to be a problem at the Q Skate Plaza.



To help deal with the problem, town council is going to increase patrols and post the phone numbers of law enforcement authorities for people to call for help.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk brought forth concerns at council’s June 12 meeting. He suggested posting the phone numbers of the RCMP and town peace officers at the park to help people contact them for assistance.



Senior peace officer Alan Bloom said the numbers could and would be posted.



Councillor Debbie Rose agreed behaviour was an issue with some park users.



“It has been mentioned a number of times on discussion groups,” she said.



“[People] are not feeling it’s a safe place due to the bullying that’s going on.”



She added the older youth were not setting a good example for younger users, especially when it came to wearing helmets.



Although not everyone wears a helmet, Panasiuk believes more park users are wearing helmets than in past years.