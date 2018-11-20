Buchanan Family Foundation donates $240,000 to health auxiliary



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Buchanan family has once again stepped up to contribute to the betterment of peoples’ lives in a massive way.



The Buchanan Family Foundation donated $240,000 to the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary Nov. 13.



“It will allow the auxiliary to step out of the box and be more creative,” says auxiliary president Diana Oliver, referring to future programs, services offered.



Greg Buchanan says giving back and helping the community that has been so good to them is all part of the foundation’s goal.



“We grew up in this community and our family grew up here,” he says.



“We want to better our own community,” adds Donna Buchanan, Greg’s wife.



The auxiliary will work with the Buchanan family and High Prairie Hospital administration to meet patients’ needs they would not otherwise have the opportunity to do before the generous donation.



“They have some ideas,” says Oliver.



The Buchanan family will be “totally involved” in any decisions, adds Oliver.



Donna says they would certainly like to see the dialysis service eventually offered in town.



“We’d like to see it,” Greg agrees.



The Buchanans agree there is no one better to oversee where the money is spent than the auxiliary.



“They know what’s needed,” says Donna, adding any effort will be a collaboration between all parties.



She adds any additional healthcare services offered at High Prairie would draw people to High Prairie and benefit everyone economically in the community.



“We have a gorgeous [hospital] facility,” says Greg.



“Amp it up!” says Donna.



Nearly a quarter of a million dollars will certainly help!