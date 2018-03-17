Business Support Network on life support

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Business Support Network has been put on hold, at least for now.



A session scheduled for March 22 has been cancelled by the host Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake Region.



“At this point, we are not scheduling any BSN meetings,” says BSN and CF community engagement co-ordinator Robin-Lee Vance.



“We are reviewing all our BSNs, in High Prairie, Slave Lake and Wabasca.”



Community Futures plans to locally invite the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to become a partner if the BSN continues, she says.



“We want to know whether it’s something businesses want, that communities want,” Vance says.



High Prairie BSN held its first session Feb. 23, 2017. They attracted about 15 people at the luncheon meetings in the first few months.



Since then, attendance dropped to about four people at the monthly sessions since last summer.



A survey of participants last fall led organizers to change the meetings to every second month and in the mornings, with the first meeting showing no increase.



“The BSN is a way businesses can share, learn, and grow together,” Vance says.



“It is an open, positive business network that collaborates, exchanges ideas and information on current business trends, workforce and workplace issues.”



Over the past year, the sessions covered a variety of topics including marketing with social media, the impact of the increase in the minimum wage, leadership, business taxes and lobbying government.



Roundtable discussion follows the speaker when participants can provide an update on their business or organization, and reflect on the BSN topic.



For more information, phone [1-780] 849-3232 or e-mail to cec@cflsl.ca.