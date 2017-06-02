Brulotte gets nod from council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Marie Brulotte is the newest member on the Town of High Prairie Library Board.

Council chose Brulotte over two other well-qualified candidates at is May 23 meeting. Simone Blacha, who served on the board for 12 years, and Jennifer Cooper, also applied.

Blacha also applied earlier but council refused the application at its April 25 meeting and readvertised.

At the start of debate, treasurer Terri Wiebe told council they could go in-camera to discuss the matter. However, council decided against the suggestion, choosing to stay open.

Councillor Debbie Rose said she was concerned council first refused Blacha’s application, being the only one who expressed interest. She said it was disconcerting to her that council would refuse a volunteer with so many years of experience.

Councillor Brian Gilroy said he liked Brulotte’s resume. Her past experience included time spent as a Barrhead Community Library member and reading program volunteer. She has worked with schools, bands, and in the arts and music. What caught Gilroy’s eye was also her past experience in the Barrhead French Immersion Program as chair.

Brulotte is now retired and says she has time to dedicate to the position.

Council did express some concern over the length of Blacha’s service at the May 23 and April 25 meetings, but Blacha had checked with Municipal

Affairs and was told she could be re-appointed with a majority vote of council. The last time Blacha was appointed, council had to request an extension.