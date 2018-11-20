Broadband work set to start by next May

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to develop broadband communications in Big Lakes County region are progressing.



At its regular meeting Nov. 14, council supported an updated timeline and budget for the project from the project team, which proposes to start construction in May 2019 under Magna Engineering Services.



“The schedule is an optimistic plan based on no major unforeseen permitting and crossing issues,” acting CAO Jordan Panasiuk states in a report to council.



The development project team has presented two options for the High Prairie pilot project estimated at $490,000.



A pilot project for the Town of High Prairie estimated at $490,000 will be designed with the connection from the town office through the downtown area and to the county office.



“Town council wants to serve the downtown,” Panasiuk says.



“We told High Prairie to pick an option that best serves the community.”



Another option was a direct connection from the town office to the county office.



“The total amount of all costs of the operational and service providers and associated professional fees for High Prairie would come out of the existing annual grant that is provided by the town from the county for projects of mutual benefit,” Panasiuk says.



He adds 50 per cent of the contribution would be directly credited to the county as part of its overall investment to the county-wide broadband program to be reflected in the revenue distribution.



Work would include steps to establish a central office, outside plant elements, electronics to light the network and operational equipment.



A base in Joussard has also been included as a pilot project in the first year.



“The county will be carrying out a full deployment in Joussard as a parallel pilot project to the High Prairie pilot project,” Panasiuk says.



“Though the capital costs for Joussard deployment are currently being updated based on more detailed design work, the original capital estimates came in at $1.75 million.



It is also recommended that the county implement one fibre broadband project per year for the remaining four hamlets, from largest to smallest, based on the population of Faust (261), Grouard (255), Kinuso (182) and Enilda (155).



Project partners include the Town of High Prairie, the Town of Swan Hills, Gift Lake Metis Settlement, East Prairie Metis Settlement, Peavine Metis Settlement, the M.D. of Smoky River, the Town of Falher, the Town of McLennan, the Village of Donnelly, the Village of Girouxville and the M.D. of Lesser Slave River in the Slave Lake area.