Broadband the way of the future

Richard Froese

South Peace News

With the growing use of electronic communications, a higher demand for broadband was promoted during a roundtable with the local MP on Aug. 10 in High Prairie.

“This will impact business in rural Alberta as broadband is permeating in the whole of life,” says Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox.

“It is becoming apparent that if rural Alberta does not become proactive in the issue, broadband will never become part of the economic possibilities in the future.”

The roundtable was a partnership with Big Lakes County, the Town of High Prairie and the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance.

About 15 representatives from municipalities, First Nations, business, and Internet and information technology companies discussed the issue.

“Reliable, high-speed Internet connection is critical for rural and Indigenous communities,” says Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen, Deputy Critic for Rural Affairs with the Conservative party.

“It was more of an educational session, to find out what is available and needed,” Viersen says.

Broadband is a whole spectrum of Internet.

“It’s something that is on the federal government’s radar, with funding available.

“It’s just a matter that funding goes to appropriate projects and make sure we are not duplicating infrastructure.”

Connecting Canadians is a federal government program created to bring high-speed Internet areas across the country.

A lot of this is municipal-driven.

“All levels of government need to be involved,” Viersen says.

Growth Alberta is working with the provincial government to map out the infrastructure in northern Alberta.

“There’s a lot of fibre in the ground,” Viersen says.

“If we could find out where all the fibre is connected, we would have good high-speed Internet like other areas in the province.”

Healthcare, education, population retention, and economic prosperity are increasingly linked to communities’ level of connectivity.