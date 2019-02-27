Broadband moving forward

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A broadband pilot project led by Big Lakes County will start under a regional authority.



At its regular meeting Feb. 13, county council approved the organizing structure to lead the Big-Net project.



A memorandum of understanding outlines the role of the authority.



Each partner in the pilot project appoints one elected member to the authority.



“The MOU ensures that all partners agree they wish to participate in the development of a regional broadband pilot network within the boundaries of Big Lakes County,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



Each government organization will appoint one person as a liaison on the authority to ensure communicating and reporting of the individual governing councils is achieved, he adds.



BIg Lakes appointed Reeve Richard Simard as county liaison.



Other partners in the project include the Town of High Prairie, the Town of Swan Hills, East Prairie Metis Settlement, Gift Lake Metis Settlement, Peavine Metis Settlement, Driftpile Cree Nation, Sucker Creek First Nation, Kapawe’no First Nation and Swan River First Nation.