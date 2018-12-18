Broadband moves forward

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A broadband project in Big Lakes County could start under the direction of a regional authority.



At its regular meeting Dec. 12, council approved a recommendation from a consultant.



“We support the recommendation for a regional authority,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



Options for a governance structure for the Big-Net project were presented by Myron Moore, principal of Stack’d Consulting, of Calgary.



“Details of the authority will come back to council,” acting CAO Jordan Panaiuk says.



A regional authority would include representatives from the county and the Town of High Prairie as major partners, Moore says.



“As Big-Net operating requirements grow, its governance model may need to evolve appropriately,” Moore says.



“Governance will be the foundation for the plan moving forward.”



High Prairie and Joussard will be the first communities served in the pilot project.



Groundwork is set to start next spring.



“The construction schedule is on track for May 2019,” says Jennifer Massig, principal of Magna Engineering Services, who is working on construction.



“We’re in the preliminary design stage now.”



Many partners in the project will create “huge cost savings”, she adds.



A pilot project for the Town of High Prairie will cost about $490,000 while the Joussard project will cost about $1.75 million.



Other partners in the regional project include the Town of Swan Hills, Gift Lake Metis Settlement, East Prairie Metis Settlement, Peavine Metis Settlement, the M.D. of Smoky River, the Town of Falher, the Town of McLennan, the Village of Donnelly, the Village of Girouxville and the M.D. of Lesser Slave River in the Slave Lake area.