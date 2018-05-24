Briefs from Big Lakes County council meeting May 23

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Names of two more committed volunteers in Big Lakes County will be added to the Wall of Fame next month.

Dianne Doerksen and Stella Sware will be honoured at a ceremony June 21 at the county barbecue.

Both names were the only two nominations presented at the regular council meeting May 23.

-Waterline to Prairie Echo:



A preferred alignment for a new waterline and truck fill for the Prairie Echo area has been determined by Big Lakes County.

Council supported a recommendation by administration to adopt an alignment from Grouard to Prairie Echo parallel to highways 750 and 679 as presented by WSP to council May 9.

“This will allow WSP to continue the preliminary design by completing environmental studies along the routes,” deputy CAO Jordan Panasiuk says in a report to council.

Cost of the first phase is estimated at $7,660,801, says project manager Josh Warkentin.

-County ready to lead tourism



Big Lakes County appears to be ready to lead the charge to promote and develop tourism in the region.

Council opened the door to be the leader under the Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority.

“We can come up with our own plan for the region,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“We have projects we could work on.”

He shared that view after deputy CAO Jordan Panasiuk states that the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance (LSLEA) has taken steps to dissolve as a economic development alliance.

“We want to initiate partnerships and we could initiate a meeting with anyone interested,” Matthews says.

-Councillor Welch on medical leave



Grouard Councillor Fern Welch was granted a medical leave to include meetings of May 23, June 13 and June 27.

She was previously absent at regular council meetings on April 25 and May 9.

-Safety codes contract renewed



Big Lakes County has renewed a service contract for development safety codes.

Council approved a contract for Superior Safety Codes Inc. effective May 1 for a three-year term.

“Superior Safety Codes was the only agency that’s submitted a proposal,” Olansky says.

Fees will remain the same from the previous contract.

“We have no choice,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.

Olansky notes that Big Lakes administration continues to work with other municipalities in the northwest on a regional safety codes agency.

A business plan will outline a regional model that will meet the needs of participating municipalities.

“Work will continue on this initiative and it is anticipated that it will take time to see this through to a point where the regional authority will be operational,” Olansky says.

“We do have an out clause with Superior and would be required to give 90 day’s notice.”