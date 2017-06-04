Council bridge tender comes in well under budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A contract to replace a bridge and other work at Strawberry Creek has been awarded well under budget.



At its regular meeting May 24, Big Lakes County awarded the tender to Carmacks Enterprises of Nisku, for $1,053,545, excluding the federal goods and sales tax. It was the lowest of eight bids.



“The tender results are approximately 11 per cent lower than the engineer cost estimates and are within budget,” says a report to council from Vic Abel, director of public works.

“MPA Engineering recommends awarding the lowest bid.”



The project will receive up to 75 per cent of funding from the provincial government under the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program – Local Road Bridge Component, states a letter from Infrastructure and Transportation Minister Brian Mason, dated May 3.



Funding will also be available for culvert replacements in Salt Prairie and southeast of High Prairie.



A bridge culvert replacement in Joussard was also supported from the same program when council awarded a tender for $525,440 at its meeting April 26.



“Through Budget 2017, our government has made an historic investment in hospitals, schools, roads, bridges, transit and water infrastructure,” says Mason in his letter.