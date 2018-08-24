Breaking News – Police seek armed robbery suspect



Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify those responsible for an armed robbery in a High Prairie liquor store in the evening of Aug. 22.



“A High Prairie RCMP member on patrol observed a male suspect running from a business with a bottle of liquor in the area of 53 Avenue and 47 Street,” says a news release from RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Chris Warren.



“The male suspect got into a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee and fled.”



Police did not initiate a pursuit for safety concerns.



A 911 call was then dispatched where it was learned that a male suspect had entered a store and approached the till and produced a firearm.



“The suspect demanded cash and departed the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and bottles of liquor,” Warren says.



Police did not name the store.



The victim was not injured.



RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect as seen in surveillance photos.



RCMP are requesting the public to phone 911 if they see the involved 2016 Jeep Cherokee bearing Alberta license plate BMB 7883.



“Do not approach as occupants should be considered armed and dangerous,” Warren says.



High Prairie RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at (780) 523-3370.



If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at



1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS



(check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.