Breaking News – Police in armed standoff near Kinuso

An armed standoff took place in or near Kinuso, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in the early afternoon. No official details are available yet, and The Slave Lake Lakeside Leader is not able to confirm or rule out rumours of a police officer being shot or shot at. It appears traffic was being detoured around an area by police, and the local school was locked down as a precaution, at the request of RCMP. Just before 3:00 p.m. that lockdown was called off, District Principal Murray Marran told The Leader.

Reached by phone, Slave Lake Staff Sgt. Chris Murphy told The Leader he was involved and couldn’t share any details at the moment, but would do so later.

From another source – unofficial – we have the following: Somebody hit the ditch north of Kinuso in a stolen van. When police approached the driver fired a shot or shots. Police must have retreated, because a second vehicle was stolen. Police chased this vehicle south on Hwy. 33 toward Swan Hills and it hit the ditch. Word is the driver was holding a gun to his head, and that’s where the situation stood as police waited for reinforcements to arrive.

Again this is unofficial, although we have it from a source fairly close to the action.