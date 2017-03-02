Breaking News: Arrest made in E.W. Pratt in Hold and Secure situation.

At approximately 4:30 pm on March 1, 2017, the High Prairie School Division released a statement on their Facebook page and their website:

“We received a threat directed to our school, EW Pratt High School. The RCMP and school staff have been notified. We are going into a hold and secure situation at E.W. Pratt at this time. Hold and secure means that the school will be open tomorrow for students and staff. Any students who are uncomfortable with this situation will be excused from attending. All doors will be locked and access to and from the school is restricted and carefully monitored. At this time, Parent-Teacher Interviews are cancelled as well as any external activities or field trips until further notice. You will be updated by the division via the email/phone system as well as updates on our hpsd.ca website and HPSD facebook page.”

There are no details or comments at this time.

UPDATE (6:59PM) – The RCMP have arrested the suspect who uttered the threat. RCMP are confident there is no further threat directed to the school. The hold and secure has been lifted and classes will resume as normal. It is safe for staff and students to return to regular classes. HPSD remains vigilant in providing a safe learning environment. Additional support staff will be on hand to provide support services to staff and students.