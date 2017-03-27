Breaking Announcement: College gets $21.6 million for new campus in town

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Funding of $21.6 million has been allocated to consolidate a new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt announced the funding in High Prairie during a news conference March 27 in the aging eastside facility, more than 20 years old.

“Our government supports Northern Lakes College’s efforts to plan for the future and ensure students continue to have access to modern learning spaces and resources for years to come,” Schmidt says. “Investing in modern and efficient infrastructure is vital to the long-term success of Alberta’s students and our province.”

Funding includes $882,000 to plan over the next two years and $20.6 million to construct the consolidated High Prairie campus from 2019-2021.

“We are delighted that the Government of Alberta has supported this investment for the consolidated High Prairie campus,” NLC president Ann Everatt says. “This new facility will support new generations of learners and enable the college to enhance access to a wider variety of programs and services in High Prairie for our post-secondary and dual-credit students.”

Under the project, the college plans to combine its health services site downtown, academic campus on the east side of town and the trades training center at Tolko OSB plant west of town into one consolidated campus, although no new site has been determined, says board chair Dan Vandermeulen.

He predicts a location will be confirmed by Christmas.