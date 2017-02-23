Breakfast Club expands program to students at Prairie River

SPN Staff

The Breakfast Club of Canada is supporting Prairie River Junior High School students , by providing a nutritious breakfast throughout the school year.

PRJH has several hot breakfasts each week to compliment the available fruit, cereal and granola bars that students have access to each day.

The Breakfast Club of Canada strives to empower every child to realize their full potential, starting with a nutritious morning meal.

Besides helping new breakfast programs in various schools and communities across the country, the club is instrumental in driving social change on a larger scale. The club believes in the importance of providing access to healthy food for children and youth as well as training and volunteer opportunities to foster a broader sense of engagement at the community level.

At the end-of-the-year breakfast, staff at PRJH made ham and pancakes for the students before winter holidays.

In addition to supporting PRJH, the Breakfast Club of Canada also supports High Prairie Elementary School.

For more information on the program, please visit www.breakfastclubcanada.org.