Bottom’s up!

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie served a traditional Ukrainian Christmas dinner for 32 people on Jan. 7 as a fundraiser. Tamara Strebchuk was the winner, but was unable to attend. Seated left-right, are her parents-in-law Leo and Helen Strebchuk and her father, Ron Pasicka. Serving them kutia are standing, left-right, Colette Elko and society president Leigh Blackhurst. During the 12-dish meal, the diners enjoyed performances by the Zirka Dancers. About $4,500 was netted. Watch for more details and photos next week in the South Peace News.