Books on wheels



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Book Auto Mobile has been launched by the High Prairie School Division for the summer.



“BAM was created to encourage reading and to promote literacy throughout the summer in different communities across the division,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.



“This is a great opportunity for friends and family to enjoy the summer weather in a fun, educational way.”



BAM is a literacy centre on wheels with fun activities for all ages to enjoy and an opportunity for people to give a book and take a book.



BAM is travelling to 14 locations and will operate six days a week in July and August.



The bookmobile visits High Prairie every Saturday and on other days in hamlets and Indigenous communities.



See the full schedule online at www.hpsd48.