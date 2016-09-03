Block party connects community

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several service agencies advertised their programs to residents of a social housing neighbourhood in High Prairie at a block party Aug. 18.

Heart River Housing hosted the event on Evergreen Drive between 76th Street and Poplar Place.

“It’s great to have local service providers promote their programs in this way to people in social housing,” says Shirley Matula, tenant liaison co-ordinator.

“A lot of these residents don’t know what’s available locally and this shows them what they can access.”

Hot dogs, popcorn, and face-painting were also enjoyed by residents who responded to the invitation.

Matula says a similar event was last held about three years on 47A Street.

The block party featured agencies

-Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.

-Alberta Health Services and Addictions and Mental Health.

-High Prairie Parent Link Centre.

-High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Centre.

-High Prairie and Area Prevention of Family Violence Association.

-Northern Association of FASD

-WJS Early Intervention Program.

-Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council.

-Alberta Work.