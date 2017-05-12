Bleakley awaits disclosure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man involved in a high-speed chase and armed stand-off with local police in the Kinuso area in early March returned to court May 1.

Charles Edward Bleakley, 42, appeared in High Prairie provincial court via CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre and reserved election to May 15.

Bleakley recently retained a lawyer, Dallas Gelineau.

“He. . .still has disclosure outstanding,” said duty counsel Harry Jong, speaking as an agent for Gelineau.

Bleakley faces 24 charges related to the incident March 8. Among the most serious charges are two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and robbery.

Faust police report that on March 8 at about 11:45 a.m., they conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734. The vehicle Bleakley was driving was reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the previous evening.

Later, Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area in the incident and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was not injured and Bleakley fled.

Police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33, and after a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch.

Bleakley barricaded in the vehicle. When police went to arrest him, he threatened to take his own life.