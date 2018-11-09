Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, Nov. 14, 2018 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.

2.Adoption of Agenda.

3a. Adoption of Organizational Meeting Minutes – Oct. 23.
……..b.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes Oct. 24, 2018.

4.Action List.

5.Delegation –
……..a.Public Budget Meeting -1 p.m.
……..b.Spruce Point Park Delegation (In camera) – 1:45 p.m.

6.Public Hearings
……..a.Bylaw 21-2018 – 1:30 p.m.

7.Staff Reports –
……..a.Deputy CAO.
……..b.Director of Planning and Development.
……..c.Director of Corporate Services.
……..d.Director of Public Works.

8.Administration
……..a.Water North Coalition – Member appointment.
……..b.High Prairie Christmas Light-Up.
……..c.Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament.
……..d..Municipal Accountability Report.
……..e.Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 24-2018.
……..f.Rates and Fees Amending Bylaw 25-2018.
……..g.Big Lakes County and Town of Swan Hills Inter-municipal Collaboration Bylaw 22-2018.
……..h.Big Lakes County and Town of Swan Hills Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework.
……..i.Big Lakes County and Northern Sunrise County Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework Bylaw 26-2018.

9.Corporate Services
……..a.Cheque Lists.
……..b.Special Council Meeting – Budget.
……..c.Recreation Board Restructuring.
……..d.Recreation Capital Payment.
……..e.Policy Update – Financial Control and Procurement.
……..f.Sunset House Community Hall.
……..g.High Prairie and District Golf Club – Operating Grant.
……..h.High Prairie Agricultural Society – Operating Grant.
……..i.High Prairie and District Food Bank Society – Operating Grant.
……..j.St. Bernard Catholic Church – Capital Project.
……..k.Swan Hill Snow Goers – Sponsorship.
……..l.Swan Hills Outdoor Recreation Club – Operating Grant.
……..m.Swan Valley Cemetery – Transfer of Ownership.
……..n.Grouard Community Association – Outdoor Skating Rink.

10.Planning and Development.
……..a.Bylaw 23-2018 to Establish a Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.
……..b.Big Lakes County and the M.D. of Smoky River Inter-municipal Negotiating Committee Members.
……..c.Bylaw 27=2018 Emergency Management Program.

11.Public Works.
……..a.Triangle Waterline Decisions.
……..b.Prairie Echo Truckfill and Waterline.
……..c.Grouard Water and Sewer Costs.
……..d.Kinuso Rural Water Co-op.

12.Community Services
……..a.High Prairie Broadband Pilot Options.
……..b.Big Lakes County Internet Development.

13.Information/Correspondence.

14.In Camera.
……..a.Legal
……..b.Labour
……..c.Land

15.Notices of Motion

16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – Nov. 28.

17.Calendar – November and December.

18.Adjournment

 

