Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, Nov. 14, 2018 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.
2.Adoption of Agenda.
3a. Adoption of Organizational Meeting Minutes – Oct. 23.
b.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes Oct. 24, 2018.
4.Action List.
5.Delegation –
a.Public Budget Meeting -1 p.m.
b.Spruce Point Park Delegation (In camera) – 1:45 p.m.
6.Public Hearings
a.Bylaw 21-2018 – 1:30 p.m.
7.Staff Reports –
a.Deputy CAO.
b.Director of Planning and Development.
c.Director of Corporate Services.
d.Director of Public Works.
8.Administration
a.Water North Coalition – Member appointment.
b.High Prairie Christmas Light-Up.
c.Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament.
d..Municipal Accountability Report.
e.Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 24-2018.
f.Rates and Fees Amending Bylaw 25-2018.
g.Big Lakes County and Town of Swan Hills Inter-municipal Collaboration Bylaw 22-2018.
h.Big Lakes County and Town of Swan Hills Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework.
i.Big Lakes County and Northern Sunrise County Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework Bylaw 26-2018.
9.Corporate Services
a.Cheque Lists.
b.Special Council Meeting – Budget.
c.Recreation Board Restructuring.
d.Recreation Capital Payment.
e.Policy Update – Financial Control and Procurement.
f.Sunset House Community Hall.
g.High Prairie and District Golf Club – Operating Grant.
h.High Prairie Agricultural Society – Operating Grant.
i.High Prairie and District Food Bank Society – Operating Grant.
j.St. Bernard Catholic Church – Capital Project.
k.Swan Hill Snow Goers – Sponsorship.
l.Swan Hills Outdoor Recreation Club – Operating Grant.
m.Swan Valley Cemetery – Transfer of Ownership.
n.Grouard Community Association – Outdoor Skating Rink.
10.Planning and Development.
a.Bylaw 23-2018 to Establish a Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.
b.Big Lakes County and the M.D. of Smoky River Inter-municipal Negotiating Committee Members.
c.Bylaw 27=2018 Emergency Management Program.
11.Public Works.
a.Triangle Waterline Decisions.
b.Prairie Echo Truckfill and Waterline.
c.Grouard Water and Sewer Costs.
d.Kinuso Rural Water Co-op.
12.Community Services
a.High Prairie Broadband Pilot Options.
b.Big Lakes County Internet Development.
13.Information/Correspondence.
14.In Camera.
a.Legal
b.Labour
c.Land
15.Notices of Motion
16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – Nov. 28.
17.Calendar – November and December.
18.Adjournment