Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, March 14, 2018 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.

2.Additions to Agenda

3.Adoption of Agenda.

4.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes Feb. 28.

5.Action List.

6.Delegation – Lesser Slave Watershed Council – 11 a.m.

7.Staff Reports
a.Director of Corporate Services
b.Director of Planning and Development
c.Director of Public Works
d.Director of Utilities
e.Deputy CAO

8.Tenders – N/A

9.Public Hearing – N/A

10.Administration – N/A

11.Corporate Services
a.Cheque List.
b.Big Meadow Community Hall Roof Repair
c.Repertoire Dance Capital Equipment
e.Admin. 39 – Hamlet Recreation Policy.

12.Planning and Development – N/A

13.Public Works – N/A

14.Utilities
a.Rural Water Service Expansion Policy

15.Community Services
a.Schedule of Fees Bylaw Amendment
b.2018 Alberta Tourism Growth Innovation Fund Application

16.FCSS – Presentation – 1 p.m.

17.Agriculture – N/A

18.Fire Services – N/A

19.Information/Correspondence

20.In Camera
a.Legal and Negotiations
b.Labour
c.Land and Negotiations

21.Notices of Motion

22.Next meeting Dates – Regular meeting March 28

23.Calendar – February and March

24.Adjournment

 

