Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, March 14, 2018 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.
2.Additions to Agenda
3.Adoption of Agenda.
4.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes Feb. 28.
5.Action List.
6.Delegation – Lesser Slave Watershed Council – 11 a.m.
7.Staff Reports
a.Director of Corporate Services
b.Director of Planning and Development
c.Director of Public Works
d.Director of Utilities
e.Deputy CAO
8.Tenders – N/A
9.Public Hearing – N/A
10.Administration – N/A
11.Corporate Services
a.Cheque List.
b.Big Meadow Community Hall Roof Repair
c.Repertoire Dance Capital Equipment
e.Admin. 39 – Hamlet Recreation Policy.
12.Planning and Development – N/A
13.Public Works – N/A
14.Utilities
a.Rural Water Service Expansion Policy
15.Community Services
a.Schedule of Fees Bylaw Amendment
b.2018 Alberta Tourism Growth Innovation Fund Application
16.FCSS – Presentation – 1 p.m.
17.Agriculture – N/A
18.Fire Services – N/A
19.Information/Correspondence
20.In Camera
a.Legal and Negotiations
b.Labour
c.Land and Negotiations
21.Notices of Motion
22.Next meeting Dates – Regular meeting March 28
23.Calendar – February and March
24.Adjournment