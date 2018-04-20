Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, April 28, 2018 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.



2.Additions to Agenda



3.Adoption of Agenda.



4.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes March 28



5.Action List.



6.Delegation –

…….a.Wendy Freeman – 1:30 p.m.

…….b.Christopher Pann – Metrix Group LLP – 2 p.m.



7.Staff Reports – N/A



8.Tenders – N/A



9.Public Hearing – N/A



10.Administration –

…….a.Public Participation Policy

…….b.Northern Lakes College Nurse Capping and Pinning Ceremony

…….c.Northern Lakes College Convocation



11.Corporate Services

…….a.Cheque List.

…….b.Statement of Operations – March 2018

…….c.Faust Community League Facility Rental Agreement

…….d.2018 Final Budget

…….e.2018 Tax Rate Bylaw No. 06-2018



12.Planning and Development

…….a.Lesser Slave Lake Integrated Watershed Management Plan

…….b.Land-Use Bylaw Amendment 05-2018



13.Public Works – N/A



14.Utilities – N/A



15.Community Services

…….a. Schedule of Fees Bylaw – Amendment 02-2018



16.FCSS – N/A



17.Agriculture

…….a.VSI Program Review



18.Fire Services

…….a.Fire Chief’s Truck Replacement – 2018



19.Information/Correspondence



20.In Camera

…….a.Legal and Negotiations

…….b.Labour

…….c.Land and Negotiations



21.Notices of Motion



22.Next meeting Dates – Regular meeting May 9



23.Calendar – April and May



24.Adjournment