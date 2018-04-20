Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, April 28, 2018 – 10 a.m.

· by · 0

1.Call to Order.

2.Additions to Agenda

3.Adoption of Agenda.

4.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes March 28

5.Action List.

6.Delegation –
…….a.Wendy Freeman – 1:30 p.m.
…….b.Christopher Pann – Metrix Group LLP – 2 p.m.

7.Staff Reports – N/A

8.Tenders – N/A

9.Public Hearing – N/A

10.Administration –
…….a.Public Participation Policy
…….b.Northern Lakes College Nurse Capping and Pinning Ceremony
…….c.Northern Lakes College Convocation

11.Corporate Services
…….a.Cheque List.
…….b.Statement of Operations – March 2018
…….c.Faust Community League Facility Rental Agreement
…….d.2018 Final Budget
…….e.2018 Tax Rate Bylaw No. 06-2018

12.Planning and Development
…….a.Lesser Slave Lake Integrated Watershed Management Plan
…….b.Land-Use Bylaw Amendment 05-2018

13.Public Works – N/A

14.Utilities – N/A

15.Community Services
…….a. Schedule of Fees Bylaw – Amendment 02-2018

16.FCSS – N/A

17.Agriculture
…….a.VSI Program Review

18.Fire Services
…….a.Fire Chief’s Truck Replacement – 2018

19.Information/Correspondence

20.In Camera
…….a.Legal and Negotiations
…….b.Labour
…….c.Land and Negotiations

21.Notices of Motion

22.Next meeting Dates – Regular meeting May 9

23.Calendar – April and May

24.Adjournment

 

Share this post

Post Comment