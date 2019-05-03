Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, May 8, 2019 – 10 a.m.

(Open Forum – 11:45 a.m. to noon)

1.Call to Order.

2.Adoption of Agenda
……….a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes April 24, 2019

3.Action List.

4.Delegations – None

5.Public Hearings – None

6.Staff Reports
……….a.Director of Corporate Services
……….b.Director of Planning and Development
……….c.Director of Public Works
……….d.Director of Community and Protective Services

7.Administration – None

8.Corporate Services
……….a.Cheque List
……….b.Swan Hills School – Sponsorship

9.Planning and Development
……….a.Bylaw No. 09-2019 – Inter-municipal Development Plan for Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie

10.Public Works – None

11.Community Services
……….a.2019 Weed and Pest Inspector Appointments

12.Information and Correspondence

13.In Camera
……….a.Land Negotiations

14.Notices of Motion

15.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – May 22, 2019

16.Calendar – May and June

17.Adjournment

