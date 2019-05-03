(Open Forum – 11:45 a.m. to noon)
1.Call to Order.
2.Adoption of Agenda
a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes April 24, 2019
3.Action List.
4.Delegations – None
5.Public Hearings – None
6.Staff Reports
a.Director of Corporate Services
b.Director of Planning and Development
c.Director of Public Works
d.Director of Community and Protective Services
7.Administration – None
8.Corporate Services
a.Cheque List
b.Swan Hills School – Sponsorship
9.Planning and Development
a.Bylaw No. 09-2019 – Inter-municipal Development Plan for Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie
10.Public Works – None
11.Community Services
a.2019 Weed and Pest Inspector Appointments
12.Information and Correspondence
13.In Camera
a.Land Negotiations
14.Notices of Motion
15.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – May 22, 2019
16.Calendar – May and June
17.Adjournment
Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, May 8, 2019 – 10 a.m.
