Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, May 22, 2019 – 10 a.m.

(Open Forum – 11:45 a.m. to Noon)

1.Call to Order.

2.Adoption of Agenda

……….a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes May 8, 2019

4.Action List

5.Delegations

……….a.John Paddon – 1 p.m.

6.Public Hearings – None

7.Staff Reports – None

8.Administration

……….a.Triangle Hoedown Jamboree

……….b.School Community Planning Engagement Session

……….c.Minister’s Meetings

9.Corporate Services

……….a.Cheque List

……….b.Statement of Operations – April 30, 2019

……….c.High Prairie Horseshoe Club – Sponsorship

……….d.Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament – Sponsorship

……….e.Kinosayo Museum – Letter of Support

……….f.Joussard Community Association – Recreation Operating Grant

10.Planning and Development

……….a.Bylaw 20-2019 – Inter-municipal Development Plan for Big Lakes County and M.D. of Greenview

……….b.Land-Use Bylaw 11-2019 Amendment – First Reading

……….c.Land-Use Bylaw 12-2019 Amendment – First Reading

11.Public Works

……….a.Dust Control Policy (PW 12) Amendment

12.Community Services

……….a.Peace Country Beef and Forage Association – 2019 Funding Request

13.Information and Correspondence

14.In Camera

……….a.Legal

……….b.Labour

……….c.Land

15.Notices of Motion

16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – June 12, 2019

17.Calendar – May and June

18.Adjournment