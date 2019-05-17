Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, May 22, 2019 – 10 a.m.

(Open Forum – 11:45 a.m. to Noon)

1.Call to Order.

2.Adoption of Agenda
……….a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes May 8, 2019

4.Action List

5.Delegations
……….a.John Paddon – 1 p.m.

6.Public Hearings – None

7.Staff Reports – None

8.Administration
……….a.Triangle Hoedown Jamboree
……….b.School Community Planning Engagement Session
……….c.Minister’s Meetings

9.Corporate Services
……….a.Cheque List
……….b.Statement of Operations – April 30, 2019
……….c.High Prairie Horseshoe Club – Sponsorship
……….d.Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament – Sponsorship
……….e.Kinosayo Museum – Letter of Support
……….f.Joussard Community Association – Recreation Operating Grant

10.Planning and Development
……….a.Bylaw 20-2019 – Inter-municipal Development Plan for Big Lakes County and M.D. of Greenview
……….b.Land-Use Bylaw 11-2019 Amendment – First Reading
……….c.Land-Use Bylaw 12-2019 Amendment – First Reading

11.Public Works
……….a.Dust Control Policy (PW 12) Amendment

12.Community Services
……….a.Peace Country Beef and Forage Association – 2019 Funding Request

13.Information and Correspondence

14.In Camera
……….a.Legal
……….b.Labour
……….c.Land

15.Notices of Motion

16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – June 12, 2019

17.Calendar – May and June

18.Adjournment

