Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, March 13, 2019 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.

2.Adoption of Agenda

3.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes Feb. 27, 2019

4.Action List.

5.Delegations
……….a.Dan Sekulich – 1 p.m.

6.Public Hearings – None

7.Staff Reports –
……….a.Chief Administrative Officer
……….b.Director of Planning and Development
……….c.Director of Corporate Services
……….d.Director of Public Works

8.Administration
……….a.Economic Development in High Prairie
……….b.RCMP Dog Handler Position
……….c.Letter of Support to Alberta Northwest Species At-Risk Committee

9.Corporate Services
……….a.Cheque List
……….b.Penalties Bylaw 02-2019
……….c.Coyote Acres 4-H Club Sponsorship

10.Planning and Development
……….a.County-Owned Lots in Grouard

11.Public Works
……….a.Spray Exemption Policy Update
……….b.Farm Family Award Policy

12.Community Services –None

13.Information and Correspondence

14.In Camera
……….a.Legal
……….b.Labour
……….c.Land

15.Notices of Motion

16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – March 27

17.Calendar – March and April

18.Adjournment

