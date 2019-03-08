1.Call to Order.
2.Adoption of Agenda
3.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes Feb. 27, 2019
4.Action List.
5.Delegations
a.Dan Sekulich – 1 p.m.
6.Public Hearings – None
7.Staff Reports –
a.Chief Administrative Officer
b.Director of Planning and Development
c.Director of Corporate Services
d.Director of Public Works
8.Administration
a.Economic Development in High Prairie
b.RCMP Dog Handler Position
c.Letter of Support to Alberta Northwest Species At-Risk Committee
9.Corporate Services
a.Cheque List
b.Penalties Bylaw 02-2019
c.Coyote Acres 4-H Club Sponsorship
10.Planning and Development
a.County-Owned Lots in Grouard
11.Public Works
a.Spray Exemption Policy Update
b.Farm Family Award Policy
12.Community Services –None
13.Information and Correspondence
14.In Camera
a.Legal
b.Labour
c.Land
15.Notices of Motion
16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – March 27
17.Calendar – March and April
18.Adjournment
Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, March 13, 2019 – 10 a.m.
1.Call to Order.