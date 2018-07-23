Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, July 25, 2018 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.



2.Additions to Agenda



3.Adoption of Agenda.



4.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes June 25.



5.Action List.



6.Delegation

……..a.Family Farm Award Presentation – 11 a.m.

……..b.Gerald Sawan (1 p.m.)



7.Staff Reports

……..a.Director of Corporate Services

……..b.Director of Planning and Development

……..c.Director of Public Works

……..d.Deputy CAO



8.Tenders – N/A



9.Public Hearing

……..a.Land-Use Bylaw Amendment 06-2018 – 1:30 p.m.



10.Administration

……..a.Draft Procedural Bylaw 13-2018

……..b.Special Council Meetings

……..c.Rail Safety Week.

……..d.Trianagle Hoedown Jamboree

……..e.District 4 Meeting

……..f.Municipal Internship Program

……..g.West Prairie River Water Quality Information Session



11.Corporate Services

……..a.Cheque List.

……..b.June 30, 2018 Statement of Operations

……..c.June 30, 2018 Capital Budget Update.

……..d.Boiler Purchases.

……..e.Schedule of Fees Bylaw Amendment

……..f.Recreation Board Capital Payment



12.Planning and Development – N/A

……..a.Inter-municipal Development Plan Award of Consulting Contract

……..b.Hamlet of Faust Area Structure Plan – Bylaw 08-2018 – First Reading

……..c Hamlet of Grouard Area Structure Plan – Bylaw 09-2018 – First Reading

……..d.Hamlet of Joussard Area Structure Plan – Bylaw 10-2018 – First Reading

……..e.Development Plan Application – 18-D0098 Direct Control District

……..f.Appointment of Subdivision Development Appeal Board



13.Public Works

……..a.Bylaw 14-2018 Amending Speed Limit Bylaw 05-2011



14.Utilities

……..a.Jeffrey Comminms Water Leak, Faust



15.Community Services

……..a.Little Smoky Recreation Area

……..b.Broadband Contract



16.FCSS – N/A



17.Agriculture – N/A



18.Fire Services – N/A



19.Information/Correspondence



20.In Camera

……..a.Legal and Negotiations

……..b.Labour

……..c.Land and Negotiations



21.Notices of Motion



22.Next meeting Dates – Regular meeting Aug. 8



23.Calendar – July and August.



24.Adjournment