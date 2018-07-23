Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, July 25, 2018 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.

2.Additions to Agenda

3.Adoption of Agenda.

4.Adoption of Regular meeting minutes June 25.

5.Action List.

6.Delegation
……..a.Family Farm Award Presentation – 11 a.m.
……..b.Gerald Sawan (1 p.m.)

7.Staff Reports
……..a.Director of Corporate Services
……..b.Director of Planning and Development
……..c.Director of Public Works
……..d.Deputy CAO

8.Tenders – N/A

9.Public Hearing
……..a.Land-Use Bylaw Amendment 06-2018 – 1:30 p.m.

10.Administration
……..a.Draft Procedural Bylaw 13-2018
……..b.Special Council Meetings
……..c.Rail Safety Week.
……..d.Trianagle Hoedown Jamboree
……..e.District 4 Meeting
……..f.Municipal Internship Program
……..g.West Prairie River Water Quality Information Session

11.Corporate Services
……..a.Cheque List.
……..b.June 30, 2018 Statement of Operations
……..c.June 30, 2018 Capital Budget Update.
……..d.Boiler Purchases.
……..e.Schedule of Fees Bylaw Amendment
……..f.Recreation Board Capital Payment

12.Planning and Development – N/A
……..a.Inter-municipal Development Plan Award of Consulting Contract
……..b.Hamlet of Faust Area Structure Plan – Bylaw 08-2018 – First Reading
……..c Hamlet of Grouard Area Structure Plan – Bylaw 09-2018 – First Reading
……..d.Hamlet of Joussard Area Structure Plan – Bylaw 10-2018 – First Reading
……..e.Development Plan Application – 18-D0098 Direct Control District
……..f.Appointment of Subdivision Development Appeal Board

13.Public Works
……..a.Bylaw 14-2018 Amending Speed Limit Bylaw 05-2011

14.Utilities
……..a.Jeffrey Comminms Water Leak, Faust

15.Community Services
……..a.Little Smoky Recreation Area
……..b.Broadband Contract

16.FCSS – N/A

17.Agriculture – N/A

18.Fire Services – N/A

19.Information/Correspondence

20.In Camera
……..a.Legal and Negotiations
……..b.Labour
……..c.Land and Negotiations

21.Notices of Motion

22.Next meeting Dates – Regular meeting Aug. 8

23.Calendar – July and August.

24.Adjournment

 

