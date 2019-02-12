Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, Feb. 13, 2019 – 10 a.m.

1.Call to Order.

2.Adoption of Agenda.

……….a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes Jan. 23, 2019

4.Action List.

5.Delegations

……….a.Medal Presentation – 10:15 a.m.

……….b.STARS – Glenda Farnden – 11 a.m.

……….c.Peace Country Beef and Forage Association – 11:30 a.m.

……….d.Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture – 1 p.m.

……….e.Faust Silver and Gold Faust Charity Association – 1:30 p.m.

6.Public Hearings – None

7.Staff Reports –

……….a.CAO

……….b.Director of Corporate Services

……….c.Director of Planning and Development

……….d.Director of Public Works

8.Administration

……….a.Regional Broadband MOU

……….b.Flag Protocol Policy

……….c.Canada’s Trade Infrastructure

9.Corporate Services

……….a.Cheque List

……….b.HP Elks Pro Rodeo Sponsorship

……….c.Lesser Salve Watershed Council Sponsorship

……….d.Swancicle Days Sponsorship

……….e.High Prairie and District Golf Club

10.Planning and Development

……….a.Sale of Portable Office Unit

……….b.Public Land Sale Bid Results – Plan 772 2085, Block 2 Lot 38 (Grouard)

……….c.Update to General Servicing Standards

……….d.Development Permit Application – 19D0007 Direct Control

11.Public Works

……….a.Request for Street Lighting – Faust

……….b.Water North Coalition Meeting

12.Community Services

……….a.Fire Guardian Appointments 2019

13.Information/Correspondence.

14.In Camera.

……….a.Legal

……….b.Labour

……….c.Land

15.Notices of Motion

16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – Feb. 27.

17.Calendar – January and February.

18.Adjournment