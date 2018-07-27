Big Lakes County council meeting briefs – July 25, 2018

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Here are briefs from the Big Lakes County council meeting July 25.



-Water Quality



Reporting of fecal coliform contaminating drinking water in the West Prairie River in early June has drawn concern from Big Lakes County.

Council tabled a decision to partner with the Lesser Slave Watershed Council to hold an information session proposed for Aug. 23.

Reeve Ken Matthews and CAO Roy Brideau both expressed concern that the county was not informed sooner and want more information before an information session.

Both asked where the testing was done that showed contaminated water in the Banana Belt area on June 4.

Matthews says council plans to meet with the LSWC before discussing the issue further at an upcoming council meeting.

-Area structure plans for Faust, Grouard and Joussard



Plans for future growth in the hamlets of Faust, Grouard and Joussard will be up for discussion for residents later this month.

Bylaws for draft area structure plans will be presented at a public hearing Aug. 22 during Big Lakes County council meeting

The hearing will start with the ASP for Faust at 1 p.m., followed by Grouard at 1:15 p.m. and Joussard at 1:30 p.m.

-Broadband project moves forward



A plan to construct broadband Internet service for the Big Lakes County region is set to be ready just in time for major funding in 2019.

Council awarded a contract to develop broadband internet service to Taylor Warwick and Magna Engineering Services and contribute $466,157 as the county’s portion for the full cost of $521,630.

Construction to launch pilot projects for High Prairie and Joussard could come just in time for government funding next year when a provincial election is planned for May and federal election in October, the reeve says.

“They’re looking for shovel-reading projects to support rural communities,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“If you have a plan and project ready to go, you’ll get the grant money.”

-Pollacks receive Farm Family Award



Dwayne and Chris Pollack received the Farm Family Award from county council during a brief ceremony July 25.

“It’s a terrific honour and humbling to be recognized with the award,” Chris Pollack says.

William and Myrel Pollack planted the mixed farm of cattle and grain east of High Prairie in 1930, says son Dwayne Pollack.

“Many other farm families are just as worthy of the award for their contributions,” Pollack says.

-Inter-municipal development plan set with High Prairie



Steps to create a government required inter-municipal development plan for Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie will start to take shape.

Council awarded a contract to Green Space Alliance Consulting (GSA) in the amount of $49,100.

Under the new Municipal Government Act, municipalities are required to complete IDPs with adjacent municipalities by 2020, which will form part of the inter-municipal collaboration framework for Big Lakes and High Prairie.

-Slow down in Joussard



Motorists driving in Joussard on Peace River Ave. may have to slow down soon.

At its regular meeting July 25, Big Lakes County council gave first two readings to a bylaw to reduce the speed limit to 50 km/h. from 80 km/h. from Red Sky developments to Range Road 140, about 1.355 km.

A request was submitted by South West Shore Condominium Association to lower the speed limit, says a report for Vic Abel, director of public works.

“Lowering the speed limit in this area would provide a higher level of safety to the travelling public and pedestrians,” Abel says.

Increasing vehicular and pedestrian traffic has created risks.