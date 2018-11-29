Big Lakes County council briefs for Nov. 28

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Forest Products has been commended by Big Lakes County council for its role in the local economy and the region.

At its regular meeting Nov. 28, county council was updated about operations by general manager Lee Barton.

“We are a big part of the community, we want to be profitable and we want to grow,’ Barton says.

One councillor says the mill is a big asset.

“People in this community don’t realize the value of the mill in the region,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says.

-Intern approved for county

Big Lakes County was approved to host an intern in the 2019-2020 municipal internship program for administrators under the Alberta Community Partnership (ACP) program for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

Administration expects the intern will arrive in the spring to begin a post for one year.

“I think we will start the recruiting process early in the new year for the intern to start in May,” acting CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.

-Airport concerns addressed

Upgrades to the runway at High Prairie Airport have been assured by Big Lakes County after a valued user expressed concern to council.

“The runway is a concern with a fair number of frost heaves,” says Kevin Schaub, chief operating officer of the company based in La Crete.

“It’s getting to a point where it won’t be usable soon.”

He says the High Prairie Airport is an important part of the company’s services.

“This is a vital link to our air ambulance transfers,” Schaub says.

“We come to High Prairie fairly regularly, sometimes several times a week.”

-Church cemetery transferring to county

A longtime church-owned cemetery in Kinuso will soon become property of Big Lakes County.

Council approved a recommendation by administration to take over the ownership of the Swan Valley Cemetery as requested by the United Church of Canada which owned the property and no longer has a presence in the community.

Upon amalgamation of the Swan Valley Cemetery committee by the Kinuso Community Association, council approved the ownership of the cemetery from the United Church to Big Lakes County, as presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.