Big Lakes County council briefs from April 25

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Property taxes will overall be maintained by Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting April 25, council adopted the tax bylaw.



“The proposed 2018 tax bylaw does not propose any changes to municipal rates aside from a 1.3 per cent increase to residential and farmland classes,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Mill rates for residential and farmland increased to 4.305 from 4.25 for municipal taxes.



She notes that a property valued at $250,000 would experience an increase of about $60.



Taxes will reflect on changes in property assessments from 2017.



Mill rates remain the same for other categories including non-residential, machinery and equipment and for linear properties at 14.5.

-County adopts $32 million

County council adopted an operating budget of $32,084,736, up from last year’s figure of $31,719,790.

Services programs and staff will be maintained, Reeve Ken Matthews says.

Salaries, wages and benefits have increased from 2017.

“The change is attributable to a 1.3 per cent increase cost of living adjustment approved in the interim budget,” Nanninga says.

-Capital budget tops $30.3 million.

A capital budget of $30,355,742 for 2018 was adopted by council.

Road paving in Grouard around $600,000 is among the top projects.

However, council will further discuss a priority to pave a road to Shaw’s Point Resort.

Projects will be supported by $13 million in reserves and $16 million in grants.

-Policy set to engage citizens more

Council was introduced to a proposed public participation policy required by July 23 under the new Municipal Government Act (MGA).

Council tabled the policy and instructed staff to revise the six-page document to two pages.

“A primary purpose of public participation is to generate public views and ideas to help shape the county’s action or policy, rather than persuade members of the public to accept a decision that has already been made,” states a report on the policy from communications co-ordinator Victoria Pegg, who drafted the policy from a government template.

-Lease renewed for old Faust fire hall

A lease agreement has been renewed for the former Faust fire hall under Big Lakes County.

council directed administration to sign and establish a facility rental agreement between the Faust Community League and the county for a two-year term starting April 25 for $1.

“The renter has indicated they would like the county to share utility and service fees as the county public works has been using the shop to park equipment,” says a report from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.

Under the agreement, the league plans to allocate space for a non-commercial fitness centre, office and meeting space and equipment storage.