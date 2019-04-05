(Open Forum – 11:45 a.m. to noon)
1.Call to Order.
2.Adoption of Agenda
a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes March 27, 2019
4.Action List.
5.Delegations
a.Phil Dirks – Metric Group LLP – 1 p.m.
6.Public Hearings
7.Staff Reports
a.Chief Administrative Officer
b.Director of Planning and Development
c.Director of Corporate Services.
d.Director of Public Works
8.Administration
a.Athabasca Watershed Council – Membership
b.Big Lakes County – Peavine Metis Settlement Fire Service Agreement
c.Bylaw 07-2019 – Council Code of Conduct
9.Corporate Services
a.Cheque List
b.Recreation Budget – Increase to 2018 Operating Budget – Banked Time Payout
c.Discussion on KinMerc Presentation
d.Canadian Motorcycle Association – Sponsorship
e.St. Vladimir’s Cemetery Association – Operating Grant
10.Planning and Development
a.Request to Purchase County Land in Enilda – Plan 245HW, Block 5, Lot 4
b.Unsightly Property Bylaw 06-2019
c.Policy WS-08 Model Process for Subdivision Approval and Private Sewage
d.Inter-municipal Subdivision and Development Appeal Board Members
e.Grouard Municipal Land Task Force
11.Public Works
a.Request for Letter of Support – Rail Line
12.Community Services – None
13.Information and Correspondence
14.In Camera
a.Legal
b.Labour
c.Land
15.Notices of Motion
16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – April 24, 2019
17.Calendar – April and May
18.Adjournment
Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, April 10, 2019 – 10 a.m.
(Open Forum – 11:45 a.m. to noon)