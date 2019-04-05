Big Lakes County Regular Meeting of Council, April 10, 2019 – 10 a.m.

(Open Forum – 11:45 a.m. to noon)

1.Call to Order.

2.Adoption of Agenda
……….a.Adoption of regular council meeting minutes March 27, 2019

4.Action List.

5.Delegations
……….a.Phil Dirks – Metric Group LLP – 1 p.m.

6.Public Hearings

7.Staff Reports
……….a.Chief Administrative Officer
……….b.Director of Planning and Development
……….c.Director of Corporate Services.
……….d.Director of Public Works

8.Administration
……….a.Athabasca Watershed Council – Membership
……….b.Big Lakes County – Peavine Metis Settlement Fire Service Agreement
……….c.Bylaw 07-2019 – Council Code of Conduct

9.Corporate Services
……….a.Cheque List
……….b.Recreation Budget – Increase to 2018 Operating Budget – Banked Time Payout
……….c.Discussion on KinMerc Presentation
……….d.Canadian Motorcycle Association – Sponsorship
……….e.St. Vladimir’s Cemetery Association – Operating Grant

10.Planning and Development
……….a.Request to Purchase County Land in Enilda – Plan 245HW, Block 5, Lot 4
……….b.Unsightly Property Bylaw 06-2019
……….c.Policy WS-08 Model Process for Subdivision Approval and Private Sewage
……….d.Inter-municipal Subdivision and Development Appeal Board Members
……….e.Grouard Municipal Land Task Force

11.Public Works
……….a.Request for Letter of Support – Rail Line

12.Community Services – None

13.Information and Correspondence

14.In Camera
……….a.Legal
……….b.Labour
……….c.Land

15.Notices of Motion

16.Next Meeting Dates – Regular Meeting – April 24, 2019

17.Calendar – April and May

18.Adjournment

